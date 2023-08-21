Entertainment

Deepika Padukone to Jahnvi Kapoor: 7 celebs who love Sadhya

Here are a few Bollywood celebrities who are fond of Sadhya. 

Image credits: Instagram

Sadhya

Sadya is a meal of Kerala origin and of importance to all Malayalis.

Image credits: Instagram

Vicky Kaushal

Kaushal once date Malavika Mohanan, a Malayali, for whom he developed his likeness for Sadhya.

Image credits: Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Padukone, who is a typical South Indian, loves her rasam and Sadhya and eats it to her heart's content. 

Image credits: Instagram

Shilpa Shetty

Shetty has origins in South India, and also loves her Sadhya, relishing it to the fullest. 

Image credits: Instagram

Hema Malini

She's a dedicated South Indian who wishes fans on Onam every year, loving her Sadhya religiously. 

Image credits: Instagram

Malaika Arora Khan

Malaika is a foodie and loves her Sadhya. She relishes it gorgeously.

Image credits: Instagram

Shefali Shah

Shah is an admirer of South Indian cuisine and loves her Sadhya to the core. 

Image credits: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Her mother, the late actor Sridevi, was a South Indian and that's why Janhvi too loves Sadhya.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One