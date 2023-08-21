Deepika Padukone to Jahnvi Kapoor: 7 celebs who love Sadhya

Entertainment
Here are a few Bollywood celebrities who are fond of Sadhya.
Sadya is a meal of Kerala origin and of importance to all Malayalis.
Kaushal once date Malavika Mohanan, a Malayali, for whom he developed his likeness for Sadhya.
Padukone, who is a typical South Indian, loves her rasam and Sadhya and eats it to her heart's content.
Shetty has origins in South India, and also loves her Sadhya, relishing it to the fullest.
She's a dedicated South Indian who wishes fans on Onam every year, loving her Sadhya religiously.
Malaika is a foodie and loves her Sadhya. She relishes it gorgeously.
Shah is an admirer of South Indian cuisine and loves her Sadhya to the core.
Her mother, the late actor Sridevi, was a South Indian and that's why Janhvi too loves Sadhya.