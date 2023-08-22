Adhura to Ghoul: 7 spine-chilling Indian horror OTT series

Entertainment
Spooky plots, spine-chilling moments, eerie music, these horror series captivate with diverse plots, jump scares, and continuous engagement.
A supernatural horror series centered on a boarding school, directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gaurav K Chawla, delving into mind-boggling mysteries.
Investigators confront a haunted villa, but a new family triggers its eerie past. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Palomi Ghosh, Purab Kohli, Samir Kochhar. Hindi horror series.
Youngest UP inspector Umesh demoted to Jhaagi, a town of unsolved crimes and eerie occurrences.
Special forces face undead horrors in a remote village. Unleashed Betaal, British officers turned zombies. Survival means confronting fears and dark history.
Single mother, deaf daughter, move to Chennai's haunted apartment. Past murder links to daughter's vanishing. Mystery unravels in a gripping tale.
After facing a traumatic experience in Bangalore, Reyna moves to Mumbai. Here, she become the target of paranormal activities.
Mysterious prisoner at remote detention center triggers demonic entity. Nida Rahim (Radhika Apte) faces eerie Arabic folklore in chilling events.