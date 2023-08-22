Entertainment

Adhura to Ghoul: 7 spine-chilling Indian horror OTT series

Spooky plots, spine-chilling moments, eerie music, these horror series captivate with diverse plots, jump scares, and continuous engagement.

Adhura

A supernatural horror series centered on a boarding school, directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gaurav K Chawla, delving into mind-boggling mysteries.

Typewriter

Investigators confront a haunted villa, but a new family triggers its eerie past. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Palomi Ghosh, Purab Kohli, Samir Kochhar. Hindi horror series.

Ankahi Ansuni

Youngest UP inspector Umesh demoted to Jhaagi, a town of unsolved crimes and eerie occurrences.

Betaal

Special forces face undead horrors in a remote village. Unleashed Betaal, British officers turned zombies. Survival means confronting fears and dark history.

Kannamoochi

Single mother, deaf daughter, move to Chennai's haunted apartment. Past murder links to daughter's vanishing. Mystery unravels in a gripping tale.

Gehraiyaan

After facing a traumatic experience in Bangalore, Reyna moves to Mumbai. Here, she become the target of paranormal activities.

Ghoul

Mysterious prisoner at remote detention center triggers demonic entity. Nida Rahim (Radhika Apte) faces eerie Arabic folklore in chilling events.

