 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Sharvari Wagh looks SEXY as she shares pictures in red corset outfit

Image credits: Instagram

Sharvari Wagh song 'Taras'

Sharvari Wagh is ruling over the hearts of millions after her stunning dance movies in the song 'Taras' were out.

Image credits: Instagram

Sharvari Wagh upcoming film

She is busy promoting her film 'Muniya' and is displaying fashion goals.

Image credits: Instagram

Sharvari Wagh's red corset outfit

Sharvari took to her Instagram to share pictures in a red corset dress from the fashion label That Antique Piece.

Image credits: Instagram

Sharvari Wagh's red corset outfit

The figure-hugging bodice featured a structured fit. Multiple drawstrings tied at the back gave flair to her outfit. 

Image credits: Instagram

Sharvari Wagh's red corset outfit

The two rosette, velvety pieces on the front, however, were the true focus of the brilliant red number.

Image credits: Instagram

Sharvari Wagh's red corset outfit

Sharvari paired the corset top with a form-fitting mermaid skirt in the same colour scheme. The skirt plucked from the shelves of Antithesis, cascaded down to just above her ankle.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One