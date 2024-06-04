Sharvari Wagh looks SEXY as she shares pictures in red corset outfit

Entertainment
Sharvari Wagh is ruling over the hearts of millions after her stunning dance movies in the song 'Taras' were out.
She is busy promoting her film 'Muniya' and is displaying fashion goals.
Sharvari took to her Instagram to share pictures in a red corset dress from the fashion label That Antique Piece.
The figure-hugging bodice featured a structured fit. Multiple drawstrings tied at the back gave flair to her outfit.
The two rosette, velvety pieces on the front, however, were the true focus of the brilliant red number.
Sharvari paired the corset top with a form-fitting mermaid skirt in the same colour scheme. The skirt plucked from the shelves of Antithesis, cascaded down to just above her ankle.