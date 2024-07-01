Rhea Chakraborty turns 32: 6 times the actress made headlines

Entertainment
Rhea Chakraborty became a central figure in the investigation surrounding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020.
Rhea's one photo was considered explicit where she was sitting on Mahesh Bhatt's lap and hugging him.
During the investigation into SSR's death, Rhea faced allegations of involvement in drug-related activities. This led to her arrest by the NCB in September 2020.
Throughout the legal proceedings related to the SSR's case and the drug allegations, Rhea Chakraborty's court appearances and statements remained widely covered in the media.
Her personal and professional life received intense media scrutiny and public debate.
After a period of reduced visibility following the legal proceedings, Rhea's occasional public appearances or social media posts continued to attract attention.