Rhea Chakraborty turns 32: 6 times the actress made headlines

Involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput Case

Rhea Chakraborty became a central figure in the investigation surrounding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. 

Link up with Mahesh Bhatt

Rhea's one photo was considered explicit where she was sitting on Mahesh Bhatt's lap and hugging him. 

Drug Allegations and Arrest

During the investigation into SSR's death, Rhea faced allegations of involvement in drug-related activities. This led to her arrest by the NCB  in September 2020.

Legal Proceedings and Court Appearances

Throughout the legal proceedings related to the SSR's case and the drug allegations, Rhea Chakraborty's court appearances and statements remained widely covered in the media.

Media Coverage and Public Scrutiny

Her personal and professional life received intense media scrutiny and public debate.

Return to Public Eye

After a period of reduced visibility following the legal proceedings, Rhea's occasional public appearances or social media posts continued to attract attention.

