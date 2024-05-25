Entertainment

Is Hania Aamir dating Badshah? Here's what Pakistani star said

Hania Aamir, a Pakistani actress, has regularly been spotted hanging out with Badshah, an Indian rapper-singer, generating speculation about their connection.

Image credits: Instagram

Is Hania Aamir dating Badshah? Here's what Pakistani star said

In a recent interview, Hania addressed the accusations, saying she and Badshah are "great friends."

Image credits: Instagram

Is Hania Aamir dating Badshah? Here's what Pakistani star said

She also stated that if she were married, people would not question her connection with the rapper.

Image credits: our own

Is Hania Aamir dating Badshah? Here's what Pakistani star said

During an interview with the BBC Asian Network, Hania was questioned about her current favourite music.

Image credits: Instagram

Is Hania Aamir dating Badshah? Here's what Pakistani star said

She mentioned 'God Damn' by Badshah, Hiten, and Karan Aujla and stated that it is "good."

Image credits: Instagram

Is Hania Aamir dating Badshah? Here's what Pakistani star said

When asked if her choice of Badshah's song had fueled relationship allegations with the rapper, she smiled and said, "No, it's a great song."

Image credits: Instagram

Is Hania Aamir dating Badshah? Here's what Pakistani star said

Hania continued, "I sometimes think my only problem is that I'm not married. If I were, I would be spared from so many of these rumours."

Image credits: Instagram

Hania met Badshah through the internet

"It was just Instagram. On one of my crazy Reels, he commented something, and my friend said, 'I think Badshah commented on your post.'

Image credits: instagram

Is Hania Aamir dating Badshah? Here's what Pakistani star said

"I said, 'Really?' and then I checked it. He had dm'ed me, so we just spoke a little bit," Hania shared. "Badshah is a great friend. Apart from his Badshah is such a nice human."

Image credits: our own

Is Hania Aamir dating Badshah? Here's what Pakistani star said

"I think that's one common thing, and that's why we're friends. To be honest, if I'm feeling low, if I'm not posting that much, he would enquire,"

Image credits: our own

Is Hania Aamir dating Badshah? Here's what Pakistani star said

'What's wrong, what happened?' So that also happens," she added.

Image credits: our own

Is Hania Aamir dating Badshah? Here's what Pakistani star said

In April, Badshah came to Dubai to visit Hania. Hania posted pictures of their meet-up on Instagram.

Image credits: our own

Is Hania Aamir dating Badshah? Here's what Pakistani star said

Badshah and Hania's relationship speculations began in December of last year, when the former published images of herself with the Indian rapper on her Instagram account.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One