Jodhaa Akbar to Devdas: 7 best films of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: As bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 50 on 1st November, lets check out 7 best films of the talented actress

Image credits: IMDB

Taal

Aishwarya delivered a memorable performance in this musical drama as a small-town girl with big dreams. The film's music and her portrayal were both well-received

Image credits: IMDB

Guru

Aishwarya Rai played the role of a supportive and strong-willed wife opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Her performance was praised for its depth and emotional range

Image credits: IMDB

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Aishwarya Rai's role as a young woman torn between two men in this romantic drama earned her critical acclaim and established her as a leading actress in Bollywood

Image credits: IMDB

Jodhaa Akbar

Aishwarya portrayed the role of Jodha Bai in this historical epic, where her chemistry with Hrithik Roshan and her regal presence were widely appreciated

Image credits: IMDB

Devdas

Aishwarya played the role of Paro in this visually stunning adaptation of the classic novel. Her performance was highly praised, and the film was a significant success

Image credits: IMDB

Raincoat

She played the role of Neeru, a woman with a troubled past, and her performance was appreciated by critics

Image credits: IMDB
