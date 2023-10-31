Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Birthday: 7 famous Cannes Red Carpet looks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 50: Here are 7 best Red carpet looks of the actress from Cannes over the years

Year 2023

This year, her red carpet attire featured a lavish hooded gown with intricate aluminum accents, delicate embellishments, and a corset-style silhouette

Year2022

She wore a flowing black gown adorned with floral details and a 3D flower extension on one sleeve. Her outfit was courtesy of Dolce and Gabbana

Year 2018

Aishwarya Rai attended the screening of 'Sink of Swin' in 2018

Year 2017

The icy blue Michael Cinco gown was a masterpiece, with intricate embroidery and meticulously sculpted pleats, was elegance in itself

Year 2016

Attending the premiere of Steven Spielberg's The BFG, she captivated with her radiant presence in a pink-gold Elie Saab gown with embellishments

Year 2016

In an off-shoulder Rami Kadi floral gown, she exuded elegance, adorned with intricate floral embroidery. Her chic high ponytail was great, but the talking point was her purple lips

