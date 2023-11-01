Entertainment

Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

5 best looks of the diva

Image credits: Instagram

Valentino green dress

 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous in a shimmering sequinned dress.

White Anarkali suit

The 49-year-old actress donned a white heavy Anarkali suit which had silver and golden embroidery. 

Pink monochrome Valentino pantsuit

Aishwarya wore a pink Valentino pantsuit for the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. 

Red anarkali suit

Aishwarya's crimson anarkali suit featured a kurta, well-fitted leggings, and a dupatta. The kurta was richly embroidered all over with beautiful golden threadwork. 
 

Black head to toe black suit

Aishwarya's head-to-toe black suit had heavy work on its sleeves. 

