5 best looks of the diva
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous in a shimmering sequinned dress.
The 49-year-old actress donned a white heavy Anarkali suit which had silver and golden embroidery.
Aishwarya wore a pink Valentino pantsuit for the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
Aishwarya's crimson anarkali suit featured a kurta, well-fitted leggings, and a dupatta. The kurta was richly embroidered all over with beautiful golden threadwork.
Aishwarya's head-to-toe black suit had heavy work on its sleeves.