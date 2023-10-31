Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai's birthday: 7 beauty secrets of Bollywood actress

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday special: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai has time and again revealed some of her beauty secrets. Here are 7 of them.

Aishwarya Rai's radiant skin

Hydration is the first step towards having clean, radiant skin, according to Aishwarya.

Hydration

Aishwarya Rai recommended drinking three litres of water a day. She begins her day with warm water combined with honey and lemon, which promotes good skin.

Cosmetic

Aishwarya uses a variety of homemade cosmetic creams on her skin.

Diet

The Aishwarya Rai also avoids fried food and only eats boiled food.

Avoid smoking and alcohol

Aishwarya Rai abstains from smoking and alcohol since they cause frequent breakouts of acne.

Aishwarya Rai beauty secrets

Her admirers regard Aishwarya Rai as the most attractive lady in the world. Her beauty secrets constantly pique the interest of her fans.

