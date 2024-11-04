Entertainment

A shocking twist: Not Jhanak, but another girl...

Anirudh struggles to accept the truth

The drama in Jhanak intensifies. Anirudh finds it hard to believe that Jhanak is dead and Nutan is Brijbhushan's daughter.

Arshi makes a decision

Anirudh tries to convince himself that Jhanak is no more. Meanwhile, Arshi decides to leave the house.

Arshi and her mother devise a plan

Anirudh stops Arshi, saying he can't be alone. Arshi's mother urges her to seize the opportunity and stay close to him.

Will Arshi really become pregnant?

Arshi's mother suggests she either pretend to be pregnant or actually become pregnant, urging her to get closer to Anirudh.

What twist awaits in the show?

Jhanak, missing her mother, decides to stay away from Anirudh.

Find Next One