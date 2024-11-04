Entertainment
The drama in Jhanak intensifies. Anirudh finds it hard to believe that Jhanak is dead and Nutan is Brijbhushan's daughter.
Anirudh tries to convince himself that Jhanak is no more. Meanwhile, Arshi decides to leave the house.
Anirudh stops Arshi, saying he can't be alone. Arshi's mother urges her to seize the opportunity and stay close to him.
Arshi's mother suggests she either pretend to be pregnant or actually become pregnant, urging her to get closer to Anirudh.
Jhanak, missing her mother, decides to stay away from Anirudh.