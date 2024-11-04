Entertainment
Aranmanai 4, the first Tamil film to gross Rs 100 crores in 2024, collected Rs 103 crores.
Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film, Maharaja, grossed Rs 110 crores.
Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 earned Rs 150 crores at the box office.
Dhanush's 50th film, Raayan, collected Rs 156 crores.
Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan earned Rs 101 crores.
Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT grossed a whopping Rs 450 crores.
Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan collected Rs 250 crores.
Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran is a hit, grossing Rs 140 crores in 4 days.