Entertainment

8 movies that crossed Rs 100 crores

Image credits: Google

1. Aranmanai 4

Aranmanai 4, the first Tamil film to gross Rs 100 crores in 2024, collected Rs 103 crores.

Image credits: our own

2. Maharaja

Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film, Maharaja, grossed Rs 110 crores.

Image credits: Facebook

3. Indian 2

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 earned Rs 150 crores at the box office.

Image credits: IMDb

4. Raayan

Dhanush's 50th film, Raayan, collected Rs 156 crores.

Image credits: Google

5. Thangalaan

Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan earned Rs 101 crores.

Image credits: Social Media

6. The GOAT

Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT grossed a whopping Rs 450 crores.

Image credits: our own

7. Vettaiyan

Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan collected Rs 250 crores.

Image credits: IMDB

8. Amaran

Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran is a hit, grossing Rs 140 crores in 4 days.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One