Tabu turns 53: Know her Love Life and Unfulfilled Romances

Entertainment
Born on November 4, 1971, in Hyderabad, Tabu has turned 53. She has been working in films for 39 years, starting with 'Hum Naujawan' in 1985.
Tabu's first lead role was in the 1991 Telugu film 'Coolie No. 1'. She has been active in the film industry ever since.
Tabu remains unmarried at 53. She has reportedly been in relationships with Sanjay Kapoor, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.
Sanjay Kapoor and Tabu's affair began during the filming of 'Prem' (1995). Sanjay once said, "I was dating Tabu earlier, but we didn't speak after that."
Sajid Nadiadwala grew close to Tabu after Divya Bharti's death. Their romance blossomed on the sets of 'Jeet' (1996), but Sajid was afraid of commitment.
Tabu wanted Sajid to move on from Divya Bharti and focus on their relationship. When this didn't happen, she started dating the married Nagarjuna. Angered, Sajid broke up with her.
Reportedly, Tabu and Nagarjuna's relationship lasted 10 years. But when Tabu realized Nagarjuna wouldn't leave his wife, she moved on.
In 2017, Tabu revealed that Ajay Devgn was the reason she never married. According to her, Ajay and her cousin Sameer were good friends and used to spy on her.
Tabu said, “They would follow me and beat up any boy who talked to me. They were very mischievous. I am single today because of Ajay. I hope he regrets it."