Shobana's dance performance enthralls audience at Soorya Festival

Image credits: Arun Kadakkal

Shobana's Dance

Shobana mesmerized the audience with her Bharatanatyam performance at Soorya Festival in Thiruvananthapuram.

Image credits: Arun Kadakkal

Soorya Festival

Soorya began its 47th journey as one of the flagship cultural events that Thiruvananthapuram hosts.

Image credits: Arun Kadakkal

Regular Performer

Shobana is a regular performer at the Soorya Festival.

Image credits: Arun Kadakkal

Mesmerizing Performance

Shobana received her training under Chitra Visweswaran and Padma Subrahmanyam.
 

Image credits: Arun Kadakkal

Shobana's dance performance

The 100-day Soorya Festival is being held in Thiruvananthapuram till January 21, 2025. 

Image credits: Arun Kadakkal

Swathi Thirunal's Varnam

Shobana chose Swathi Thirunal's Varnam for her performance. 

Image credits: Arun Kadakkal

Senior Dancers

Senior dancers also performed alongside Shobana at the Soorya Festival. It is the longest such festival in the world showcasing performances by over 2,000 artists.

Image credits: Arun Kadakkal
