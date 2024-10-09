Shobana's dance performance enthralls audience at Soorya Festival

Entertainment
Shobana mesmerized the audience with her Bharatanatyam performance at Soorya Festival in Thiruvananthapuram.
Soorya began its 47th journey as one of the flagship cultural events that Thiruvananthapuram hosts.
Shobana is a regular performer at the Soorya Festival.
Shobana received her training under Chitra Visweswaran and Padma Subrahmanyam.
The 100-day Soorya Festival is being held in Thiruvananthapuram till January 21, 2025.
Shobana chose Swathi Thirunal's Varnam for her performance.
Senior dancers also performed alongside Shobana at the Soorya Festival. It is the longest such festival in the world showcasing performances by over 2,000 artists.