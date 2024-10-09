Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan's film Zanjeer made him a superstar and an angry young man. Directed by Prakash Mehra, the film starred Jaya Bhaduri and Pran in lead roles.
Amitabh Bachchan won everyone's heart with his character in Yash Chopra's Deewar. The film starred Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Parveen Babi in lead roles.
Amitabh Bachchan's cult classic Sholay, directed by Ramesh Sippy, remains beloved today, featuring Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles.
Chandra Barot's film Don was predicted to be a flop, but it caused a sensation upon its release. Amitabh Bachchan starred in a double role, alongside Zeenat Aman and Pran.
One of Amitabh Bachchan's best and hit films, Trishul was directed by Yash Chopra. The film starred Big B along with Shashi Kapoor, Rakhi and Hema Malini.
Amitabh Bachchan's different style was seen in Mukul Anand's film Agneepath. He also changed his voice in the film. He was accompanied by Madhavi, Neelam and Mithun Chakraborty.
Amitabh Bachchan won everyone's heart with his brilliant performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black. The film starred Big B along with Rani Mukerji in the lead role.
Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's film Baghban was a family drama film, which was well-liked. The film was directed by Ravi Chopra.
One of Amitabh Bachchan's iconic films, Paa, was directed by R Balki. Big B received the National Award for Best Actor for his stellar performance in this film.
The role played by Amitabh Bachchan in Shoojit Sircar's film Piku was well received. The film starred Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan in lead roles along with him.