Why was choreographer Jani Master's National Award cancelled?

Entertainment
On October 8, President Draupadi Murmu presented the awards to the winners of the 70th National Film Awards. During this, Mithun Chakraborty was given the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
Famous choreographer Jani Master was to be given the Best Choreographer award during the 70th National Film Awards. But a few days ago, the government withdrew the award from him.
Jani Master's real name is Sheik Jani Basha. Recently a rape case has been registered against him under POCSO. Due to this, the government has withdrawn the award from him.
Actually, Jani Master has been accused of rape by his 21-year-old colleague. The victim has alleged that Jani Master started harassing her when she was a minor.
Jani Master was arrested from Goa on September 19 in a rape and harassment case. Arrested under POCSO action, Jani was kept in Hyderabad's Chanchalguda Central Jail.
42-year-old Jani Master, born in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, is a member of Pawan Kalyan's 'Jana Sena Party'. He is married and the father of two children.
Apart from Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films, Jani has choreographed Hindi films like 'Agyaat', 'Jai Ho', 'Radhe', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.