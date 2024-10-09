Entertainment

Why was choreographer Jani Master's National Award cancelled?

70th National Film Awards

On October 8, President Draupadi Murmu presented the awards to the winners of the 70th National Film Awards. During this, Mithun Chakraborty was given the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Choreographer's Award Revoked

Famous choreographer Jani Master was to be given the Best Choreographer award during the 70th National Film Awards. But a few days ago, the government withdrew the award from him.

Why Jani's Award Was Revoked

Jani Master's real name is Sheik Jani Basha. Recently a rape case has been registered against him under POCSO. Due to this, the government has withdrawn the award from him.

Did Jani Rape a Minor Colleague?

Actually, Jani Master has been accused of rape by his 21-year-old colleague. The victim has alleged that Jani Master started harassing her when she was a minor.

Jani Master Arrested From Goa

Jani Master was arrested from Goa on September 19 in a rape and harassment case. Arrested under POCSO action, Jani was kept in Hyderabad's Chanchalguda Central Jail.

Jani Master, Father of Two

42-year-old Jani Master, born in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, is a member of Pawan Kalyan's 'Jana Sena Party'. He is married and the father of two children. 

Films Choreographed by Jani Master

Apart from Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films, Jani has choreographed Hindi films like 'Agyaat', 'Jai Ho', 'Radhe', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

