Priyanka-Nick to Shilpa-Raj: 7 Famous couples who chose surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby girl via surrogacy.

 

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their daughter Samisha via surrogacy in 2020.

 

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough welcomed twins via surrogacy in 2021.

 

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder welcomed triplets via surrogacy in 2008.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan welcomed their son AbRam via surrogacy in 2013.

 

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao welcomed their son Azad via IVF in 2011.

 

Karan Johar

Karan Johar welcomed twins Roohi and Yash via surrogacy in 2017.

