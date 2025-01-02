Deepika Padukone inspired 8 light weight saree designs

Entertainment
A light-colored sequin saree looks gorgeous. Recreate Deepika's look and turn heads at your friend's wedding
This red chunri print saree looks heavy but is lightweight. A perfect addition to your wardrobe for any occasion
Deepika looks stunning in this multicolor chiffon saree. Pair it with a deep neck blouse and heavy earrings
The rose print on this white saree creates an elegant look. Deepika paired it with a pink blouse
For a simple yet sophisticated look, copy Deepika's white saree with black lace and a pearl necklace
A bright saree looks great on young women. This red satin saree features a large floral print
Deepika looks lovely in this lightly embroidered net saree
Learn how to style lightweight sarees from Deepika. Pair them with a sleeveless blouse
