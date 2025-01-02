Entertainment

Deepika Padukone inspired 8 light weight saree designs

Sequin saree with a deep neck blouse

A light-colored sequin saree looks gorgeous. Recreate Deepika's look and turn heads at your friend's wedding

Red printed saree

This red chunri print saree looks heavy but is lightweight. A perfect addition to your wardrobe for any occasion

Multicolor chiffon saree

Deepika looks stunning in this multicolor chiffon saree. Pair it with a deep neck blouse and heavy earrings

Floral print georgette saree

The rose print on this white saree creates an elegant look. Deepika paired it with a pink blouse

White saree with black lace border

For a simple yet sophisticated look, copy Deepika's white saree with black lace and a pearl necklace

Red saree with large floral print

A bright saree looks great on young women. This red satin saree features a large floral print

Net saree

Deepika looks lovely in this lightly embroidered net saree

Pink printed green saree

Learn how to style lightweight sarees from Deepika. Pair them with a sleeveless blouse

