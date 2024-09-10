Jayam Ravi turns 44: A look at his $15 million net worth

Entertainment
On September 10, South actor Jayam Ravi will be celebrating his 44th birthday.
Jayam Ravi is a notable Indian actor who is recognized for his performances in Tamil cinema and has an estimated net worth of $15 million USD.
Throughout his career, Jayam Ravi has given major hits like 'Thani Oruvan' and 'Comali'. These achievements have substantially contributed to his financial growth.
The 44 year-old's car collection includes Rolls Royce, BMW and more.
Jayam Ravi owns assets, including luxury properties in Chennai and Coimbatore and a valuable art collection.