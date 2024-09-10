Entertainment

Jayam Ravi turns 44: A look at his $15 million net worth

Image credits: Instagram

Jayam Ravi

On September 10, South actor Jayam Ravi will be celebrating his 44th birthday.

Image credits: our own

Net worth

Jayam Ravi is a notable Indian actor who is recognized for his performances in Tamil cinema and has an estimated net worth of $15 million USD.

Image credits: our own

Movies

Throughout his career, Jayam Ravi has given major hits like 'Thani Oruvan' and 'Comali'. These achievements have substantially contributed to his financial growth.

Image credits: Instagram/Jayam ravi

Car collection

The 44 year-old's car collection includes Rolls Royce, BMW and more.

Image credits: Instagram

Assests

Jayam Ravi owns assets, including luxury properties in Chennai and Coimbatore and a valuable art collection.

Image credits: our own
