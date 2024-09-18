Entertainment

Akshara Singh's bathroom photoshoot reminds fans of Pawan Singh

Akshara is seen posing in a bathroom gown.

Bhojpuri actress shared pictures of her hot look from the bathroom.

Fans are showering love on Akshara's look.

Akshara is a beautiful and glamorous actress in the Bhojpuri industry.

Akshara Singh often shares pictures of her bold photoshoots.

One netizen said - Seeing this look reminded me of Pawan Singh.

Another user said - Patna's Pari ji, my day is made after seeing you.

Find Next One