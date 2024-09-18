Entertainment
High voltage drama unfolds in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show will now feature a shocking twist where Armaan gets kidnapped, creating a stir in the storyline
High voltage drama unfolds in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show currently depicts the revelation of Abhimanyu's inability to conceive before his wedding with Aarohi
Roohi, upon discovering the truth, informs Akshara, leading to her opposition to the marriage. Abhimanyu, too, refuses to proceed with the wedding upon learning about this
Enraged by the revelation, Armaan confronts his mother, Swarna, and Dadi. He eventually agrees to their wishes and sarcastically congratulates them
With Manish Goenka's support, Armaan convinces Abhimanyu to marry him. Defying their families, they decide to tie the knot in a temple
Dressed as a bride, Abhimanyu waits for Armaan at the temple, only to be left heartbroken when he doesn't show up
Rumors suggest that Roohi, determined to stop the wedding, kidnaps Armaan, plotting to forcefully marry him