Kareena Kapoor Khan wants kids to watch her THIS film

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has impressed audiences and reviewers with her strong performance in The Buckingham Murders. 

The question

In an interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked which of her films she wanted Taimur and Jeh to see in theaters.

The film

She said that everyone would say 'Jab We Met' but she believes that 'Omkara', which stars Saif Ali Khan, will be shocking for her children to watch their father in such a role.

The film

"But maybe, Jab, we met. They have not begun watching the films. But maybe, Jab, we met," Bebo responded.

'Jab We Met'

Imtiaz Ali directed 'Jab We Met', which also stars Shahid Kapoor, Kareena's ex-boyfriend.

'Jab We Met'

It is one of the most popular Hindi romantic comedies, and Kareena's role, Geet, is a favorite among many girls. 

