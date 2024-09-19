Kareena Kapoor Khan wants kids to watch her THIS film

Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan has impressed audiences and reviewers with her strong performance in The Buckingham Murders.
In an interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked which of her films she wanted Taimur and Jeh to see in theaters.
She said that everyone would say 'Jab We Met' but she believes that 'Omkara', which stars Saif Ali Khan, will be shocking for her children to watch their father in such a role.
"But maybe, Jab, we met. They have not begun watching the films. But maybe, Jab, we met," Bebo responded.
Imtiaz Ali directed 'Jab We Met', which also stars Shahid Kapoor, Kareena's ex-boyfriend.
It is one of the most popular Hindi romantic comedies, and Kareena's role, Geet, is a favorite among many girls.