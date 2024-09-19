Entertainment

Mouni Roy to Rupali Ganguly: 7 TV actresses making waves in business

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly is renowned for her iconic television roles and is also the co-founder of a production company alongside her father.

 

Sargun Mehta

Sargun Mehta and her husband, Ravi Dubey, co-founded Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd, a production house focused on producing engaging content for the entertainment industry.

Aashka Goradia

Aashka Goradia launched Renee Cosmetics in 2019, a successful cosmetic and skincare brand headquartered in Ahmedabad, focusing on high-quality beauty products.

 

Sanjeeda Shaikh

Sanjeeda Shaikh is reportedly the owner of a beauty salon, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to the beauty industry through her venture.


 

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy opened her upscale restaurant, Badmaash, in Mumbai on May 26, 2023. It quickly gained popularity for its stunning decor and delicious dishes.

Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi has launched her line of sarees, combining traditional aesthetics with contemporary styles, appealing to a wide audience of fashion enthusiasts.

