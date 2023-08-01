Entertainment

'Hospital Playlist' to 'Be Melodramatic': 7 best K-drama about friends

These K-dramas showcase the significance of friendship, depicting the power of genuine connections and the invaluable role friends play in each other's lives.

Hospital Playlist

It is a heartwarming Korean drama that follows five doctors' enduring friendship formed during medical school, navigating life, love, and challenges in the hospital.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

The story revolves around the blossoming friendship between an insecure college student and her quirky, caring roommate.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

A delightful coming-of-age drama about the friendship between aspiring weightlifter Kim Bok Joo and her fellow athletes, full of humor and emotional moments.

Age of Youth

A heartwarming portrayal of five young women living together, navigating life's ups and downs while supporting each other.

Fight for My Way

This drama portrays the unbreakable friendship of four friends, striving to achieve their dreams despite societal expectations.

Reply 1988

This heartwarming series follows the lives of five childhood friends and their families, highlighting the enduring power of friendship.

Be Melodramatic

A comedic and heartwarming drama following three female friends as they pursue their careers and love lives with unwavering support for one another.

