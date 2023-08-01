7 best zombie movies on Netflix

Entertainment
Here are seven popular zombie movies that were available on Netflix. Happy zombie-watching!
Although not a movie, "Black Summer" is a Netflix original series set in the same universe as "Z Nation," focusing on the early days of the zombie apocalypse.
A remake of George A. Romero's classic "Day of the Dead," this film follows a group of survivors trying to stay alive in a zombie-infested world.
A comedic British zombie film that combines horror and humour as a group of friends tries to survive a zombie uprising.
A French-Canadian horror film about a small town grappling with a zombie outbreak.
A South Korean horror-thriller about a group of passengers trapped on a speeding train during a zombie outbreak.
Another South Korean film, this one follows a young man's struggle to survive in his apartment during a zombie apocalypse.
An Australian post-apocalyptic drama about a father trying to protect his infant daughter from zombies while searching for safety.