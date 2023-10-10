Israel-Palestine war: Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman and others react

Entertainment
Hamas attacked Tel Aviv & Jerusalem, rare for Israel due to Iron Dome. Hollywood stars like Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, Madonna, & Bono support Israel's right to defend itself
She wrote, ''I stand with Israel you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!''
In a long Instagram Post he spoke about how a woman was kidnapped and shot at while being at a Peace Music Festival
The Oscar winning actress was called out for posting a photo from Gaza while apparently speaking in favour of Israel, she later wrote, ''In war ALL Children should be protected''
The Israeli-American spoke against the horrifying attacks against Children, Women and the people of Israel
She wrote, ''It is absolutely reasonable and opposed to the Israeli Government's treatment to the Palestinians while calling out for the protection of Jews in Israel''
She wrote, ''What is Happening in Israel is Devastating, Watching all these families and especially children being herded, assaulted and murdered in the streets is Heartbreaking''
He wrote, ''Concerning tragic events unfolding in Israel, Gaza, I am grief-stricken for the unspeakable suffering and loss of life and loved ones. This horrific violence must end''
During a concert, Bono shared condolences for Israel-Palestine events, remembering victims at the music festival targeted by Hamas