Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan-7 celebrities who got X Y Z security

From Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri to Kangana Ranaut to Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher- look at actors whom the government has granted security covers.

Kangana Ranaut: Y+ security

Kangana Ranaut got death threats when she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Her statement infuriated Shiv Sena leaders. The actress was given Y+ security.

Amitabh Bachchan: Y to X security

Amitabh Bachchan had his security tightened and was moved up from Y to X category security after he received death threats.
 

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri: Y category

After ‘The Kashmir Files, ’ Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri got many death threats, and he was given Y category security cover because of the perception of threat.

Anupam Kher: X category

Actor Anupam Kher has X category security following threats he received after releasing the film The Kashmir Files.

Akshay Kumar: X category

Akshay Kumar got death threats due to which the Government of Maharashtra had granted him X plus security cover.

Shah Rukh Khan Y+ category

Shah Rukh Khan's security has been increased after he got death threats. The government increased the actor's security to the Y+ category.

Salman Khan: Y+ security

He previously had X security, but the Mumbai police decided that the same should be upgraded to Y+ since he recently received several death threats from the Bishnoi gang. 

