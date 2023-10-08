Entertainment
83 to Azhar-5 movies all cricket lovers should watch
This movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma, tells the story of a young man who aspires to play cricket for England but faces opposition from his family.
This film combines cricket with a gender-bending twist. It features Rani Mukerji as a girl who disguises herself as a man to play cricket for her village team.
A children's sports drama about a young boy who discovers a magical cricket bat that turns him into a cricket prodigy.
A biopic on former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin, it delves into his life, cricket career, and the controversies surrounding match-fixing allegations.
A Marathi biographical film that provides insights into Dhoni's early life, including his time as a train ticket collector.