Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar

5 celebrities who received death threats

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was recently granted Y+ security following death threats from some groups following the success of his films 'Pathan' and 'Jawan'.

Salman Khan

Threats have been made against Salman Khan after his father, Salim Khan, received a death threat note while out on a morning stroll shortly after Sidhu Moosewala's murder.

Akshay Kumar

After receiving a death threat from underworld gangster Ravi Pujari, Akshay Kumar was given Z plus security protection. 

Amitabh Bachchan

Once, an unnamed caller notified Nagpur police that bombs had been planted near Amitabh Bachchan's home. The Mumbai police increased security outside the actor's apartment.

Dharmendra

A mystery caller once stated that he had planted a bomb near Dharmendra's residence.

 

 

