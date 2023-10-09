Entertainment
5 celebrities who received death threats
Shah Rukh Khan was recently granted Y+ security following death threats from some groups following the success of his films 'Pathan' and 'Jawan'.
Threats have been made against Salman Khan after his father, Salim Khan, received a death threat note while out on a morning stroll shortly after Sidhu Moosewala's murder.
After receiving a death threat from underworld gangster Ravi Pujari, Akshay Kumar was given Z plus security protection.
Once, an unnamed caller notified Nagpur police that bombs had been planted near Amitabh Bachchan's home. The Mumbai police increased security outside the actor's apartment.
A mystery caller once stated that he had planted a bomb near Dharmendra's residence.