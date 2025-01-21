Entertainment

Photos: Meet Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn looks like Priyanka Chopra

Pictures of Priyanka Chopra's Pakistani doppelganger are going viral. Learn who she is, what she does, and her net worth...

Priyanka Chopra's Pakistani Doppelganger

 Sonya Hussyn, Priyanka Chopra's look-alike, is a prominent actress in Pakistan's entertainment industry, known for her work in TV shows.

Sonya Hussyn Started with Supporting Roles

Sonya began her career in 2011 with a small role in the Pakistani show 'Darycha'. She quickly gained fame and starred in shows like 'Mujhe Sandal Kar Do', 'Main Hari Piya'.

The Show That Gave Sonya Hussyn Recognition

Sonya's role as Pakiza Islam in 'Aisi Hai Tanhai' made her a household name and a popular TV actress in Pakistan.

Resembling Priyanka Chopra Proved Advantageous

Sonya benefited greatly from her resemblance to Priyanka Chopra, as people saw Priyanka in her and made her shows hits.

Sonya Hussyn's Fees and Net Worth

Reports suggest Sonya charges a substantial fee for a 5-minute slot. She is estimated to have a significant net worth.

Sonya Hussyn Wealthier Than Hania Amir

Reports claim Sonya's wealth surpasses even established stars like Hania Amir.

Sonya Hussyn Devotes Time to Social Work

Sonya is actively involved in social work, associated with organizations like Karam Foundation.

Sonya Hussyn Active on Social Media

Sonya maintains an active social media presence, with a large following on Instagram. Her bio describes her as an actress, producer, physiologist, and humanitarian.

