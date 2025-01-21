Photos: Meet Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn looks like Priyanka Chopra

Entertainment
Pictures of Priyanka Chopra's Pakistani doppelganger are going viral. Learn who she is, what she does, and her net worth...
Sonya Hussyn, Priyanka Chopra's look-alike, is a prominent actress in Pakistan's entertainment industry, known for her work in TV shows.
Sonya began her career in 2011 with a small role in the Pakistani show 'Darycha'. She quickly gained fame and starred in shows like 'Mujhe Sandal Kar Do', 'Main Hari Piya'.
Sonya's role as Pakiza Islam in 'Aisi Hai Tanhai' made her a household name and a popular TV actress in Pakistan.
Sonya benefited greatly from her resemblance to Priyanka Chopra, as people saw Priyanka in her and made her shows hits.
Reports suggest Sonya charges a substantial fee for a 5-minute slot. She is estimated to have a significant net worth.
Reports claim Sonya's wealth surpasses even established stars like Hania Amir.
Sonya is actively involved in social work, associated with organizations like Karam Foundation.
Sonya maintains an active social media presence, with a large following on Instagram. Her bio describes her as an actress, producer, physiologist, and humanitarian.
Zeenat Aman to Rekha: 70+ Bollywood actresses without makeup look
Karan, Munawar to Sidharth: 6 Stars who won multiple reality shows
PHOTOS: Inside Shweta Tiwari's luxurious Mumbai home
(PHOTOS) Nita Ambani wears silk saree at Donald Trump's inauguration