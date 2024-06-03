 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Is Sania Mirza in LOVE again post-divorce from Shoaib Malik?

Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik announced his wedding to Pakistani actor Sana Javed a few months after his separation from Indian tennis player Sania Mirza.

This news came as a shock to many. Sania has been spending quality time with her son Izhaan.

In the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, comedian Kapil Sharma was seen laughing out loud when Sania Mirza spoke about finding a love interest. 

In the promo of the new show which was released on Saturday on Netflix, Kapil Sharma was seen welcoming Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal and Sania Mirza.

Kapil reminded Sania that Shah Rukh Khan had once said that he will play her love interest if a film was made on her. Well, Sania said that she needs to find a love interest first.

After Shoaib's marriage with Sana, Sania wished Shoaib well for his new journey ahead. Sania and Shoaib married in 2010 and are co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik

Sania Mirza took Kula from Shoaib and decided to leave the marriage.

