Janhvi Kapoor-inspired 7 party dresses to elevate your style

Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curvy figure in a fish cut gown. You too can copy this velvet gown for a glamorous party look.
Janhvi's bodycon dress look is perfect for any party. Its fitted silhouette gives your body a curvy look and makes you glamorous.
Janhvi's shimmery silky slip dress exudes elegance, which will keep you in the limelight at any cocktail party. Style it with shiny heels and bold red lips.
The off-shoulder saree gown gives Janhvi a bold and sophisticated look. Blue plain fabric is paired with a pretend corset, creating a unique look.
If you like shine, Janhvi's glitter dress is perfect inspiration. You can wear an off-shoulder slit cut dress for a night out.
The deep neck sequined nude dress gives a stunning look. Like Janhvi Kapoor, you can choose this dress. Wearing it will make you look like a high-profile girl.
Janhvi's blazer dress is perfect for a dinner party. A long blazer with a sequined slit cut dress will help you create a modern look.
Photos: 7 Shehnaaz Gill inspired Punjabi suits for stylish Lohri 2025
Squid Game S2 to Mismatched S3: 7 Web series trending on Netflix
Kamal Haasan to Pawan Kalyan-6 Actors with multiple marriages
(PHOTOS) Deepika Padukone's CUTE childhood unseen moments