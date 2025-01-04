Entertainment
Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree looks stylish in a navy blue satin saree, styled with a bold and modern twist.
Dhanshree's classic look in a printed black saree with full sleeves blouse. Recreate this look affordably.
Dhanshree loves black sarees. This black georgette saree paired with a halter neck blouse creates a modern look.
Dhanshree looks beautiful in a nude net saree, perfect for small events or parties.
Dhanshree adds a modern touch to a black ruffle saree with a silver belt and a long colorful jacket.
A white net saree with exquisite thread work, perfect for special occasions. Find similar designs affordably.
Dhanshree stuns in a black sequin saree with a deep neck blouse, ideal for cocktail parties.
