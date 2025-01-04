Entertainment

Dhanshree's Stunning Saree Styles

Navy Blue Satin Saree

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree looks stylish in a navy blue satin saree, styled with a bold and modern twist.

Printed Black Saree

Dhanshree's classic look in a printed black saree with full sleeves blouse. Recreate this look affordably.

Black Georgette Saree

Dhanshree loves black sarees. This black georgette saree paired with a halter neck blouse creates a modern look.

Nude Net Saree

Dhanshree looks beautiful in a nude net saree, perfect for small events or parties.

Black Ruffle Saree

Dhanshree adds a modern touch to a black ruffle saree with a silver belt and a long colorful jacket.

White Net Saree

A white net saree with exquisite thread work, perfect for special occasions. Find similar designs affordably.

Sequin Work Saree

Dhanshree stuns in a black sequin saree with a deep neck blouse, ideal for cocktail parties.

Janhvi Kapoor-inspired 7 party dresses to elevate your style

Photos: 7 Shehnaaz Gill inspired Punjabi suits for stylish Lohri 2025

Squid Game S2 to Mismatched S3: 7 Web series trending on Netflix

Kamal Haasan to Pawan Kalyan-6 Actors with multiple marriages