Is Nita Ambani a typical saas (mother-in-law)? Here's what we know

Entertainment
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish Indian wedding has captivated audiences. In January 2023, Anant and Radhika got engaged in front of their friends and family.
In March, the Ambanis and Merchants organized Anant and Radhika's first pre-wedding event in Jamnagar. The second pre-wedding took occurred during a cruise in Italy.
And now the haldi, mehendi, and other festivities are underway. Despite all of this, the Ambani family is proving to be the ideal version of Hum Saath Saath Hain.
Nita Ambani is the happiest since her youngest son is getting married. She attends all of the festivities with a big smile on her face. What type of mother-in-law is she?
"If you mean somebody who is very controlling and dominating and expects her bahus to follow all the rules to T without asking any questions, then Nita is nothing like that."
"Her nature is very motherly. Not just to her kids but even to the people who she works with. Her natural instinct is to care for people and ensure they are healthy."
"She is like that with everybody, with her kids and her entire Jio family. She is the same with her bahus also."
"Infact, the trio - Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant are very thick and Nita Ambani is more like a friend to them with whom they can share anything."
"She is the matriarch of the family but she is more like a friend to all of them. Even during the shaadi preparations, the entire family took all the decisions together."
"And that is why all the family function that place are so warm and welcoming." Nita Ambani is among the most loved celebrities.