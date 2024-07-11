Entertainment

Is Nita Ambani a typical saas (mother-in-law)? Here's what we know

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish Indian wedding has captivated audiences. In January 2023, Anant and Radhika got engaged in front of their friends and family.
 

Image credits: Social Media

In March, the Ambanis and Merchants organized Anant and Radhika's first pre-wedding event in Jamnagar. The second pre-wedding took occurred during a cruise in Italy.
 

Image credits: Instagram

And now the haldi, mehendi, and other festivities are underway. Despite all of this, the Ambani family is proving to be the ideal version of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Nita Ambani is the happiest since her youngest son is getting married. She attends all of the festivities with a big smile on her face. What type of mother-in-law is she? 

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

The insider says about Nita Ambani

"If you mean somebody who is very controlling and dominating and expects her bahus to follow all the rules to T without asking any questions, then Nita is nothing like that."

Image credits: Instagram

"Her nature is very motherly. Not just to her kids but even to the people who she works with. Her natural instinct is to care for people and ensure they are healthy."

Image credits: Instagram/FalguniShanepeacockIndia

"She is like that with everybody, with her kids and her entire Jio family. She is the same with her bahus also."

Image credits: Instagram

"Infact, the trio - Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant are very thick and Nita Ambani is more like a friend to them with whom they can share anything."

Image credits: Our own

"She is the matriarch of the family but she is more like a friend to all of them. Even during the shaadi preparations, the entire family took all the decisions together."

Image credits: nita ambani/instagram

"And that is why all the family function that place are so warm and welcoming." Nita Ambani is among the most loved celebrities. 

Image credits: Instagram
