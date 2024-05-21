Entertainment

Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Here's what we know

A viral video of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif strolling in London has sparked pregnancy rumors, drawing mixed reactions from fans who are concerned about their privacy

A video showing Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif strolling on London's Baker Street in winter attire has gone viral, sparking pregnancy rumors

The clip shows Vicky walking protectively beside Katrina, with a caption mentioning their bookstore visit the previous day

The video led to mixed reactions, with some commenters expressing concern over the invasion of privacy

Speculation about Katrina's pregnancy intensified, with commenters noting her recent absence from public events and social media

Pregnancy Rumours

Observers pointed out that she didn't post a couple photo on Vicky's birthday, fueling rumors further

Vicky celebrated his 36th birthday in London on May 16, and Katrina shared photos of the celebration on Instagram

The pictures showed Vicky by a window and enjoying a birthday cake, with Katrina's caption featuring heart and cake emojis

