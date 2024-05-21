Entertainment

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why didn't Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif vote?

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Mumbai featured a large attendance of Bollywood superstars. 

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Celebrities who turned out to vote on Monday included Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, and Akshay Kumar.

Celebrities who did not vote

However, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, and Jacqueline Fernandez were absent from the scene.

Alia Bhatt holds a British passport

Alia Bhatt holds a British passport as her mother was born in Birmingham. In an interview, Alia highlighted her Indian heritage and identity, having been born and nurtured in India

Katrina Kaif has a British citizenship

Katrina Kaif also has British citizenship as her father, Mohammed Kaif, is a British businessman of Kashmiri heritage.

Nora Fatehi has a Canadian passport

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi does not hold an Indian citizenship and has a Canadian passport.

Jacqueline Fernandez is a Sri Lanka-based actress

Jacqueline Fernandez is a Sri Lanka-based actress and holds the citizenship of the neighbouring country. 

