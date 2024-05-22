Entertainment

Heeramandi: What is Nath Utarai? The ceremony shown in the series

In the series 'Heeramandi', everyone is curious about the cultural significance of an age-old tradition known as the Nath Utarai ceremony. 

Nath Utarai, according to Heeramandi, was a rite used to renounce a courtesan's virginity.

In the series, Mallikajaan, played by Manisha Koirala, is determined to complete her daughter Aalamzeb's Nath Utarai. 

It is a rite that every woman who wants to become a courtesan must go through as part of the process.

But did you know that Nath Utarai is the final step in a woman's transformation to becoming a courtesan? There are two more rites before that.

According to historical beliefs, the first ritual is known as Angiya. As a girl reaches puberty, she experiences a variety of changes in her physical appearances. 

In those days, "angiya" was signified as bra. The first time a teenager wore a bra was during the Angiya ritual. 

Missi represents the second ritual. Today, white teeth are considered ideal, but in the past, red lips and darker teeth were preferred. 

The Missi ritual involved artificially darkening the woman's teeth and gums with a powder combining iron and copper sulfate.

