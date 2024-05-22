Sania Mirza shares life update after divorce from Shoaib Malik

Entertainment
Recent Instagram snapshots with son Izhaan depict her newfound happiness, contrasting with Shoaib Malik's controversial remarriage
Sania Mirza shares heartwarming snapshots on Instagram, displaying her nameplate alongside son Izhaan. Netizens applaud her as an exemplary mother
Recent pictures suggest Sania Mirza's thriving post-divorce life, showcasing her resilience and contentment. Her Instagram posts resonate with positivity and newfound independence
Shoaib Malik's recent remarriage stirred up quite the storm, especially with his flashy social media posts. Meanwhile, Sania Mirza's quiet grace amidst the chaos speaks volumes
Sania Mirza's family issued a statement confirming her 'Khula' from Shoaib Malik, emphasizing her desire for privacy during this sensitive time
Sania Mirza's decision to part ways with Shoaib Malik underscores her agency and determination to pursue her own happiness. She opts for freedom and independence
She is spending her time engulfed in motherhood, which has earned her praise from netizens
Her ability to maintain dignity and privacy amidst public scrutiny is commendable and inspiring
Sania Mirza's journey post-divorce highlights her resilience and strength as she embraces a new chapter in her life