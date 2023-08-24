Entertainment

Troy to 300: 7 movies based on Greek-mythology

7 films, from Troy's tragic clash to 300's Spartan valor, delve into Greek mythology's heroism and legends, spanning epic tales of valor and sacrifice

Image credits: IMDB

Troy

Amid the Trojan War, Achilles and Hector collide, unearthing tragic heroism as love and conflict intricately weave their destinies, Brad Pitt's portrayal of Achilles is immortal

Image credits: IMDB

300

King Leonidas rallies 300 Spartans at Thermopylae, an awe-inspiring stance against the Persian invasion, embodying sacrifice, valor, and the unyielding fight for liberty

Image credits: IMDB

Phigenia

Agamemnon's agonizing choice to sacrifice his daughter for favorable winds unravels the intricate threads of power, loyalty, and familial bonds

Image credits: IMDB

Hercules

Through daunting trials and labors, Hercules, blessed and cursed as Zeus' son, unearths his humanity, discovering that true strength is forged through resilience, redemption

Image credits: IMDB

Medea

Medea's consuming heartbreak transforms into a maelstrom of dark sorcery, propelling her on a treacherous path of revenge against Jason, unearthing the depths of human vengeance

Image credits: IMDB

Odyssey

Odysseus' voyage spans a decade, navigating the treacherous seas of divine intervention, mythical creatures, and seductive temptations, ultimately revealing the power of human will

Image credits: IMDB

The 300 Spartans

Battle of Thermopylae reverberates as 300 Spartan warriors stand resolute against Persian juggernaut, the spirit of freedom, honor, and camaraderie against insurmountable odds

Image credits: IMDB
Find Next One