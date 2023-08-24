Troy to 300: 7 movies based on Greek-mythology

Entertainment
7 films, from Troy's tragic clash to 300's Spartan valor, delve into Greek mythology's heroism and legends, spanning epic tales of valor and sacrifice
Amid the Trojan War, Achilles and Hector collide, unearthing tragic heroism as love and conflict intricately weave their destinies, Brad Pitt's portrayal of Achilles is immortal
King Leonidas rallies 300 Spartans at Thermopylae, an awe-inspiring stance against the Persian invasion, embodying sacrifice, valor, and the unyielding fight for liberty
Agamemnon's agonizing choice to sacrifice his daughter for favorable winds unravels the intricate threads of power, loyalty, and familial bonds
Through daunting trials and labors, Hercules, blessed and cursed as Zeus' son, unearths his humanity, discovering that true strength is forged through resilience, redemption
Medea's consuming heartbreak transforms into a maelstrom of dark sorcery, propelling her on a treacherous path of revenge against Jason, unearthing the depths of human vengeance
Odysseus' voyage spans a decade, navigating the treacherous seas of divine intervention, mythical creatures, and seductive temptations, ultimately revealing the power of human will
