Ed Sheeran to Billie Eilish: 7 most popular singers of 2023

Entertainment
In music's realm, some names shine brighter. These singers boast colossal success and a global fanbase. Know the names of the seven most popular singers of 2023.
This 4 Grammys holder a global sensation with 51.5M YouTube subscribers and 37.8M Instagram followers. His hit 'Shape of You' was the most-streamed song on Spotify in 2017.
This top-selling artist has over 46.1 million YouTube subscribers and 206 million Instagram followers. She has produced 10 albums and is currently on her 'Eras Tour.
British sensation Adele is a multiple Grammy and Oscar winner, with 28.1M YouTube subscribers and 49.8M Instagram followers, known for hits like 'Rolling in the Deep'.
Born Abel Tesfaye, this Canadian singer-songwriter has 27.8M YouTube subscribers and 37.8M Instagram followers. His chart-topping hits are 'Can't Feel My Face' and 'Starboy'.
She started as an actress on Nickelodeon before becoming the singer of 'Positions', which debuted at number one on the Billboard chart.
The 'Baby' singer has over 68.3 million YouTube subscribers and 229 million Instagram followers. He has released six studio albums, with his most recent one being 'Justice'.
She is the youngest person ever to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' took the world by storm.