Entertainment

Nadaaniyan to Emergency: 6 Movies and Web Series to watch in March

Nadaaniyan

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's film 'Nadaaniyan' will be released on Netflix on March 7.

Be Happy

'Be Happy' will be released on Prime Video on March 14. Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in the lead role.

Dupahiya

The much-awaited web series 'Dupahiya' will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 7.

The Walking of the Nation

The web series 'The Walking of the Nation' is going to be streamed on Sony Liv on March 7.

Delicious

The film 'Delicious' will be released on Netflix on March 7.

Emergency

Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' will be released on Netflix on March 17.

