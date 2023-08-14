Entertainment

'Chicago Typewriter' to 'Save Me': 7 most underrated K-dramas

These underrated K-dramas offer compelling narratives and unique perspectives often overlooked in mainstream discussions.

Chicago Typewriter

A unique blend of historical and modern elements, featuring a novelist, a ghostwriter, and their intertwined past lives.

Beautiful Mind

This medical drama follows a brilliant neurosurgeon grappling with emotions due to a brain abnormality.

My Mister

A poignant story of an unlikely friendship between a woman in her 20s and a middle-aged man facing personal struggles.

The Package

Set in Europe, it narrates the journeys of a diverse group of tourists, revealing personal growth and healing.

Just Between Lovers

Delving into trauma recovery, it showcases two survivors of a building collapse finding solace in each other.

The Light in Your Eyes

Merging fantasy with reality, this drama explores the life-changing effects of time travel on a young woman.

Save Me

Tackling the theme of cults, this suspenseful drama focuses on a girl's family attempting to rescue her.

