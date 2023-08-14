Entertainment
Check out the new web series and movies that are set to hit the theatre this week and binge-watch them either on your phones, or go watch them on the big screen.
During a family's 1938 cruise onboard the RMS Queen Mary, mysterious and violent things occur. These events seem to be connected to the destiny of another family.
This Korean drama set to stream 18th August. An office worker who is self-conscious about her appearance becomes a masked internet personality by night.
The trial of John C. Depp, II v. Amber Laura Heard was held in Fairfax County, Virginia, from April 11 to June 1, 2022, and ruled on charges of defamation.
The story exemplifies the joy of modern partnerships that dare to pursue their deepest and strangest impulses.
Jesus, the carpenter's son, assists many people, including a fisherman and a woman battling demons. Furthermore, He preaches to anyone who would listen.
Jaime Reyes finds himself in possession of the Scarab, an ancient relic of alien engineering.
Sushmita Sen plays transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the pivotal role.
An opium sale draws a big-city cop and a lovesick mechanic into the anarchic grips of the cartel-run village of Gulaabgunj.
Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, and Shabana Azmi, tells the story of a paraplegic athlete.
Sivaji and his family are uprooted from their Sri Lankan community and end up working as bonded labourers in Vishakhapatnam.