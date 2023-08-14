Entertainment

From Taali to Ghoomer: 9 upcoming webseries, movies to watch this week

Check out the new web series and movies that are set to hit the theatre this week and binge-watch them either on your phones, or go watch them on the big screen.

Image credits: Instagram

The Queen Mary

During a family's 1938 cruise onboard the RMS Queen Mary, mysterious and violent things occur. These events seem to be connected to the destiny of another family.

Image credits: Instagram

Mask Girl

This Korean drama set to stream 18th August. An office worker who is self-conscious about her appearance becomes a masked internet personality by night.

Image credits: Instagram

Depp Vc Heard

The trial of John C. Depp, II v. Amber Laura Heard was held in Fairfax County, Virginia, from April 11 to June 1, 2022, and ruled on charges of defamation.

Image credits: Instagram

Fu Se Fantasy

The story exemplifies the joy of modern partnerships that dare to pursue their deepest and strangest impulses.

Image credits: Instagram

The Chosen

Jesus, the carpenter's son, assists many people, including a fisherman and a woman battling demons. Furthermore, He preaches to anyone who would listen.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Blue Beetle

Jaime Reyes finds himself in possession of the Scarab, an ancient relic of alien engineering. 
 

Image credits: Instagram

Taali

Sushmita Sen plays transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the pivotal role. 

Image credits: Instagram

Guns And Gulaab

An opium sale draws a big-city cop and a lovesick mechanic into the anarchic grips of the cartel-run village of Gulaabgunj.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Ghoomer

Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, and Shabana Azmi, tells the story of a paraplegic athlete.

Image credits: Instagram

Chatrapathi

Sivaji and his family are uprooted from their Sri Lankan community and end up working as bonded labourers in Vishakhapatnam. 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One