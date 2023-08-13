Entertainment

'Finding Nemo' to 'The Incredibles': 7 best Pixar movies of all time

These Pixar classics offer imaginative storytelling, memorable characters, and timeless themes that resonate with audiences of all ages.

Finding Nemo

A heartwarming underwater adventure with Marlin and Dory in search of Nemo.

Wall-E

The story of a lonely robot cleaning Earth and discovering the essence of humanity.

Coco

A visually stunning tale that delves into family, music, and the afterlife during Mexico's Day of the Dead.

Up

A touching story of love and adventure as elderly Carl sets off on a journey with his house tethered to balloons.

Toy Story

The groundbreaking film that introduced us to Woody, Buzz, and a world of toys coming to life.

Inside Out

This emotional rollercoaster explores the inner workings of a young girl's mind through her personified emotions.

The Incredibles

A superhero family navigating both crime-fighting and family dynamics.

