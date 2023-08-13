'The Glory' to 'Dr. Romantic': 7 best K-dramas of 2023 till now

Entertainment
Reflecting on the first half of 2023, Korean TV featured diverse shows like Dr. Romantic 3, Bloodhounds, Queenmaker, and The Glory Part 2.
'The Glory's' retribution journey concludes cathartically in Part 2, initial episodes slow after intense Part 1 setup. Song Hye-kyo's protagonist triumphs over villains decisively.
In Jason Kim's thrilling action-crime drama Bloodhounds, young fighters challenge a vile loan shark. This is a standout Korean Netflix original like hits 'D.P.' and 'Squid Game'.
Heartwarming rom-com stars Jeon Do-yeon, a former athlete caring for her niece, clashing with Jung Kyung-ho's star academy teacher.
Kim Hee-ae stars as "queenmaker" in Netflix's original. Embittered fixer aids underdog candidate Moon So-ri against power-hungry opponents in Seoul mayoral race.
Lee Na-young stars in healing drama 'One Day Off', following her whimsical weekend travels, discovering places, food, and colorful characters.
'Queen of Masks' revolves around, high-society women, dangerous secrets, and skilled writing blend respect for narrative and melodramatic flair for juicy entertainment.
Han Suk-kyu's Master Kim leads action-filled Doldam Trauma Centre. Old and new protégés join for heroic surgeries in the face of large-scale emergencies.