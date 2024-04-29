Illegal IPL streaming case: Tamannaah Bhatia requests THIS to MCC team

Entertainment
On April 25, 2024, Tamannaah Bhatia's name emerged in the IPL match streaming case.
The actress was summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell (MCC) on April 29, 2024, for questioning.
Tamannaah Bhatia informed the cyber team that she is not in Mumbai, and could appear again at a later date.
Cyber Cell is yet to announce the new date. Earlier Sanjay Dutt was also asked to appear but he failed to do so.
An FIR was filed after Viacom18 complained to Fair Play, a betting app platform, for broadcasting IPL matches despite the former possessing the Intellectual Property Rights.
Viacom18 suffered a loss of more than Rs 100 crore due to illicit streaming. The FIR was registered in September 2023.