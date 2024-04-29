Entertainment

International Dance Day 2024: 7 actors who are incredible dancers

Explore Bollywood's elite actors who captivate audiences with their acting and mesmerizing dance skills. From Hrithik Roshan to Madhuri Dixit, discover the magic of Bollywood dance

Hrithik Roshan

Widely acclaimed as one of Bollywood's finest dancers, Hrithik Roshan captivates audiences with his fluid movements and impeccable timing

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's dancing skills are equally impressive. His performances are marked by agility and grace, making him a standout on the dance floor

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit's classical Indian dance training shines through in her performances. She effortlessly blends traditional and contemporary styles

Prabhu Deva

While primarily recognized as a choreographer and director, Prabhu Deva is also a talented actor. His unique dance style is characterized by fast-paced footwork and high energy

Ranveer Singh

Known for his boundless energy and enthusiasm, Ranveer Singh dazzles audiences with his dance performances. He showcases versatility across various dance forms

Katrina Kaif

Despite lacking a traditional Indian dance background, Katrina Kaif has won hearts with her captivating performances

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is also celebrated for his remarkable dance skills. His flexibility and athleticism enable him to execute complex routines effortlessly

