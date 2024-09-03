IC 814 Kandahar hijacking Netflix: 6 reasons to watch the series

Entertainment
The series is based on the real-life hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999, making it a gripping and thought-provoking watch.
The show recreates the intense and dramatic events of the hijacking, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.
The cast delivers powerful performances, bringing depth and emotion to the story.
The series sheds light on a significant event in Indian history, providing insight into the country's response to terrorism.
The show's attention to detail and meticulous research ensure an accurate and authentic portrayal of the events.
The series comes at a time when terrorism and hijacking are still relevant global concerns, making it a timely and thought-provoking watch.