Entertainment

IC 814 Kandahar hijacking Netflix: 6 reasons to watch the series

Image credits: YouTube stills

True Story

The series is based on the real-life hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814 in 1999, making it a gripping and thought-provoking watch.

Image credits: Instagram/IC 814 Kandahar hijacking

Thrilling Plot

The show recreates the intense and dramatic events of the hijacking, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Image credits: IC 814 Kandahar hijacking/Instagram

Strong Performances

The cast delivers powerful performances, bringing depth and emotion to the story.

Image credits: IC 814 Kandahar hijacking/Instagram

Historical Significance

The series sheds light on a significant event in Indian history, providing insight into the country's response to terrorism.

Image credits: YouTube stills

Well-Research

The show's attention to detail and meticulous research ensure an accurate and authentic portrayal of the events.

Image credits: YouTube still

Timely Release

The series comes at a time when terrorism and hijacking are still relevant global concerns, making it a timely and thought-provoking watch.

Image credits: YouTube still
Find Next One