Gauri Khan to Mana Shetty: 7 Celeb wives leading million dollar firms

Gauri Khan

As Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan has made a mark as a top interior designer, working with high-profile clients including Mukesh Ambani.

 

Mana Shetty

Wife of Sunil Shetty, Mana Shetty is a prominent entrepreneur who runs multiple successful ventures in fashion and real estate.

Tanya Deol

Tanya Deol, married to Bobby Deol, is the owner of Jewels In The Forest, a renowned brand specializing in accessories and home furnishings.

 

Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan’s wife, Natasha Dalal, launched the Natasha Dalal Label in 2013, gaining fame for her exquisite lehengas, gowns, and bridal attire.

 

Maanayata Dutt

Former actress and Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata Dutt is the CEO of Sanjay Dutt Productions, overseeing its diverse operations.

 

Shobha Deol

As Jeetendra’s wife, Shobha Deol serves as the managing director of Balaji Telefilms Limited, overseeing its successful operations.

Twinkle Khanna

Transitioning from acting, Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna has become a successful author and manages her own production company.

 

