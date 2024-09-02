Entertainment
For quite some time, there have been rumors about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce. However, neither of them has commented on it yet.
Amidst the news of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce, an old interview of Sohail Khan is going viral, in which he is seen targeting Aishwarya.
Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The love story started on the sets. However, they broke up in 3 years.
Sohail Khan had told in an old interview- She (Aishwarya Rai) used to cry in public. When she was with brother, she did not give importance to relationships. Never shared feelings.
Sohail had told- Aishwarya never expressed her love for her brother. Because of this, Salman used to consider himself insecure. Sohail alleged that Ash was cheating on his brother.
Sohail Khan had also revealed that Aishwarya was dating 2 at the same time. She was also dating Vivek Oberoi despite being in a relationship with her brother.
Salman Khan loved Aishwarya Rai with all his heart and wanted to marry her. But at that time Aishwarya's career was at its peak and she did not want to get married.
Aishwarya Rai, in an interview, cited Salman Khan's violent behavior as the reason for the breakup. He used to physically abuse. Allegations of assault were also made.
Neither Salman Khan nor Vivek Oberoi, Aishwarya Rai finally married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. The couple has a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.