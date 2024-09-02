Pawan Kalyan turns 56: A look at actor-politicians 137 crore net worth

Entertainment
The 56-year-old's net worth is estimated to be approx. Rs 137 crore which comes mainly from his films.
Pawan Kalyan has various properties in India and his real estate ventures include high-end mansions in Hyderabad and other major cities.
He owns numerous costly properties in Hyderabad, including a Rs 16 crore mansion in Vijayawada and a luxury bungalow in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills worth Rs 12 crore.
He owns a magnificent flat in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, valued at Rs 1.75 crore. He has also invested in other real estate assets around India.
His opulent fleet comprises a Mercedes AMG G63, valued at Rs 2.2 crore, a Jaguar XJ priced at Rs 1.1 crore, a Mercedes Benz G55 AMG worth Rs 1.3 crore.
A Ford Endeavor costing Rs 33.7 lakh, a BMW 520D valued at Rs 60 lakh, a Mercedes Benz R350 priced at Rs 67 lakh, and an Audi Q7 worth Rs 87 lakh.